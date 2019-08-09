By Elias Mambo

The Zimbabwe Anti-corruption chairperson Loice Matanda Moyo has responded to the offer by Advocate Thabani Mpofu to prosecute arrested corrupt bigwigs for free.

In an exclusive interview with the Zim Morning Post Matanda Moyo said Mpofu can only approach the National Prosecuting Authority because her organisation is mandated to investigate only.

“I am thrilled to note the offer to prosecute purported to have come from advocate Thabani Mpofu. Although I have seen the mesaage as a screenshot circulating on twitter, I haven’t been able to find the primary source of the offer,” Matanda Moyo said.

“I can only hope it came from the learned Advocate’s authentic handle. While I welcome his desire to jump into the ring and join the fight against corruption, let me categorically state that prosecution is the prerogative of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) which is led by the Prosecutor General (PG).

“Our mandate as ZACC Is to investigate, arrest or detain and refer to NPA for prosecution. ZACC does not issue prosecution certificates and therefore I would urge the advocate to approach the NPA with his offer. I can only hope more people will step up to join this fight against corruption because this is the fight of our lives.” Zimmorningpost