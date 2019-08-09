Monday the 5th of August marked the day when Zimbabwe had the honour of being the 26th member of Smart Africa Alliance. Smart Africa Alliance is an initiative which seeks to “accelerate sustainable socioeconomic development on the continent, ushering Africa into a knowledge economy through affordable access to Broadband and usage of Information and Communications Technologies”.

Earlier today: During the India-Africa ICT Expo 2019 (@ictexpo_2019) that took place in Kigali Rwanda, @DGSmartAfrica took the opportunity to announce the Republic of Zimbabwe as the 26th member state of the Smart Africa Alliance. We are happy to have you on board #Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/TKDaOkccaQ — Smart Africa Org (@RealSmartAfrica) August 5, 2019

In Smart Africa Alliance, 26 countries cooperate to promote and implement the widespread e-Governnment, innovation and promote entrepreneurship etc.- which is all good. However, platforms like the Smart Africa Alliance which claim to help countries implement these concepts are usually places of talkshop so we’d have to wait and see if it was worthwhile becoming a member.