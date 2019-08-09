Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Two Zimbabwean men yesterday appeared before a Musina magistrate in South Africa on allegations of attempting to leave that country via Beitbridge with stolen tower batteries worth thousands of rands.

Muziri Hamandishe (40) and Artmus Ndanga (30) were denied bail and remanded in custody to August 13 for trial. Limpopo police spokesperson Constable Maphure Manamela said the suspects were arrested during a stop and search operation while travelling in a Nissan Hardbody.

She said they had been charged for possession of presumed stolen properties. Cst Maphure said the police had recovered eight batteries believed to have been stolen from that country’s leading mobile telecoms services provider Vodacom’s towers.

“The recovery of eight Vodacom tower batteries, occurred when a Nissan Hard body with a trailer travelling from South Africa to Zimbabwe was on Saturday stopped at the searching bay of the border post,” she said.

“During the search, police found the tower batteries hidden inside the trailer. The driver and his crew were immediately arrested. The origins and destination of the recovered items are still being determined through the ongoing police investigations.”

Cst Manamela said further investigations into the matter were underway.