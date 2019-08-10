Accelerate2030 is a global multi-stakeholder scale-readiness programme, co-initiated by Impact Hub Geneva and UNDP, with the mission to support ventures that contribute towards the SDGs, to scale their impact in developing countries. In Africa, the programme is being run in South Africa, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe. Selected ventures go through a Bootcamp training and get a chance to pitch in front of a jury their value proposition and their scaling ambitions.

Impact Hub Harare is hosting the Accelerate 2030 pitch night on 23 August 2019. Attending will allow you to witness some of the “top impact-driven ventures” -according to Impact Hub- in the country as they pitch their business in front of a jury. The top three ventures stand a chance to be selected for the Accelerate2030 International cohort and receive support from the international team in Geneva Switzerland.

There will be 5 Startups pitching and 3 will be nominated to take part in the global cohort. The startups competing are:

YouFarm

Sprout Coding

Housing Hub

Made To Clean

Pad Up

Venue: 1mpact Hub Harare (194 Baines Avenue Corner 10th Street)

Time: 5pm to 8pm.