Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

RELEGATION candidates, Bulawayo Chiefs, will be hoping for a turn around in fortunes when they play host to Airforce of Zimbabwe side Chapungu in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League at Luveve Stadium this afternoon.

The last time the two sides met in the opening fixture of the season, Chiefs, who were under Joseph Sibindi, got a 5-0 hiding. Sibindi was never to be in charge of the Amakhosi dugout again.

Chiefs, who are bottom of the table, have collected 12 points from 16 games. They have let in a massive 26 goals while scoring just 11 goals.

They have also conceded more goals than any other team in the league.

In a bid to deal with the severe leakage, they have roped in the services of former Chicken Inn and ZPC Kariba goalkeeper, Liberty Chirava.

Chapungu on the other hand have had a decent season.

They are on position 10 on the table with 21 points.

Chapungu may have lost their midweek encounter against Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium but they put up an impressive performance.

Chiefs’ fitness coach Thulani Sibanda said: “We are struggling with confidence given the position we are on the table.

“However, we have been working on that and we hope to take a new dimension in this second half of the season. Chapungu are a very tough side to face, it is going to be a difficult encounter but we are hopeful that we can get a positive result in this game.”

Chiefs will be worried about the trio of Shadreck Nyahwa, Malvin Mkolo and Brandon Mpofu who are nursing injuries and are subject to late fitness tests.

The visitors will bank on the experience of veteran striker Philip Marufu, Patrick Khumbula and a seemingly rejuvenated Denver Mukamba to lead them to victory.

After staging a miraculous relegation survival last season, Chiefs will be eager to start collecting maximum points. – @innocentskizoe