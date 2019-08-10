Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

RUGBY enthusiasts are in for a treat as Old Miltonians (OMs) face Old Georgians (OGs) in a Super Six Rugby League encounter at Hartsfield Grounds today.

The match kicks off at 3.30PM.

OMs lost 19-47 in their last match against Matabeleland Warriors and after playing five matches, they are sitting bottom of the log with zero points and hoping to register their first victory today.

OGs remain log leaders and undefeated with 21 points. This won’t be an easy task for OMs, as OGs want to extend their winning streak to six games.

“Preparations are going well so far. We are hoping that the work that we put in training will be sufficient for the win.

“We have been working for a number of weeks now,” said OMs coach, Theodore Weale.

The league resumes after the Zimbabwe Sables’ unbeaten run in the 2019 Victoria Cup where they beat Zambia, Uganda and notched a nail biting 30-29 victory over the Kenya Simbas at Hartsfield last week.

Weale said they have no injury worries which is an advantage in terms of squad selection.

Meanwhile, Matabeleland Warriors face Mutare Sports Club in what promises be a cracking encounter between third and fourth place.

Fixtures:

Bulawayo Ladies v Old Georgians Ladies (1200hrs)

Highlanders v Bulldogs (1300hrs)

Matabeleland Warriors v Mutare Sports Club (1400hrs)

Old Miltonians v Old Georgians (1530hrs)

λAll matches at Hartsfield Grounds