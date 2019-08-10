Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO party lovers will be in for a rare treat tomorrow as a new experience, the Premium Chillaz, will be introduced at the ZITF Pavilion.

The event, which will be in the form of a cocktail/wine party, will see attendees lounging from 2PM. It is being organised by House 292 Chillaz, an urban movement hence the code 292.

An entrance fee of R200 which comes with a free drink and braai pack will be charged.

One of the organisers of the event, Sizalobukhosi Dube, said the Premium Chillaz was inspired by Tswanafontein, a cross cultural event that seeks to build a social bridge for youths who have common artistic and musical taste. She said the event will definitely bring a new lounging setting in Bulawayo.

“Most people hang out at the same places every weekend and this event was created to give the people of Bulawayo a new environment to lounge and enjoy themselves,” Dube said.

She said entertainment will be provided by various DJs with Paula Paloma and Farie Julz as MCs.

Moyo Wines who had a wine tasting soiree last month at the Bulawayo Art Gallery will be in charge of the wine cocktail party with other cocktails being done by Bar.Do.Me, two men based in South Africa.

Dube said those below 21 will not be allowed entry.