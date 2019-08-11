Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday urged Zimbabweans to remain vigilant and steadfast under the prevailing socio-economic challenges saying the end of the bad patch is near.

Addressing thousands of Zion Christian Church (ZCC) members attending the annual Zuva Ra Samuel commemorations at Defe Dopota shrine in Gokwe North, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe as a unitary State needs a united people who recognise their different roles and responsibilities for the betterment of the country.

“As Zimbabweans, we must not be found fighting over our inheritance, let us unite and use this resource we got from the Lord together. Wherever you are, you might be a teacher, a farmer, where you are do it with all your heart because that is your area of expertise to move Zimbabwe forward. At each given time you should be doing something God-given. You can’t aspire to be what you are not. Be satisfied with what you were given by the Lord and the country will move forward,” he said.

“I thank you for inviting me to ZCC. As I see all of you here as a church, I see the hand of Samuel. He didn’t die and I am here because of him. Let us love each other, let us be united. We have one national anthem, one national flag, Zimbabwe is a unitary state. If you are asleep and dream otherwise wake up and pray. Ask the Lord to give you the spirit to work for your country and we must be united as a family.”

President Mnangagwa said he was honoured to have been invited to the ZCC conference as he knew that the presence of God was there.

He said there are many people in the country who wish to be invited to speak at such massive church gatherings but circumstances fail them.

“I was touched by the story of the birth of Sekuru Samuel Mutendi. The man of God went through a lot of trials and tribulations but he stood firm, he never lost focus.

“The name Samuel, I want to explain to you today, in the past and in the family of Israel, they had problems amongst themselves, hunger, squabbles and war and God gave them Prophet Samuel who sorted their problems. In Rhodesia we were given prophet Samuel Mutendi who was arrested many times but he remained strong, remained brave, his houses were burnt time and again but he remained strong and today we are gathered here,” the President said.

President Mnangagwa said today the country remembers the gallant sons and daughters of the country who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country.

“We must enjoy that freedom. Today we are commemorating the prophet (Samuel) who preached love and unity. Among us, who was forced to come here? Samuel guided us to come here so that we give praise to the Lord. So I say to you today, the God in heaven knows our path, He knows our talents, He knows everything about us before we know anything. I thank the Lord for our prophet who remembered me and I am here at this well of water to receive the word of God,” he said.

The President commended ZCC for working with the Government in developing the country in the provision of education and health services.

He also said the church preaches about unity and love.

“Faith without works is useless. Samuel preached the word and at the same time building. Even today you are preaching and working just like what the word of the Lord says. I never expected to be President. I was just an aid, but the Lord had His ways. He said I will jump the border but will come back,” said the President.

“God has a vision. We welcome everything from the Lord and we ask for goodness and mercy and we know that the Lord is our leader, we take guidance from him. This church you have come to is a church of God. This church plays a critical role in Zimbabwe. It preaches the gospel of peace, justice and forgiveness. This is the desire of the Lord above. In James 2 vs 14, the Bible says faith without works is dead. My Government appreciates the construction of churches, clinics, schools, dams, we would like to say thank you.”

In his address, Bishop Mutendi said the church was happy with the way the Second Republic was working tirelessly to uplift the lives of Zimbabweans.

“I appreciate that you have work to do and you need God’s help. God says you have to be brave to take your people to their inheritance. If God says it then we can do it and that is why we have to be strong. Your Excellency, you are one of the people who were sent by the Lord. We would like to talk about Samuel our prophet. Born as a premature baby with no life expected, they placed him in a goat pan. They wanted to throw him away the next morning but God passed by and breathed life into him. Just like a lot of you are alive,” he said.

“Your Excellency you have heroes commemorations to prepare but you chose to come and pray with us here. We thank God. Zimbabwe will survive. It will live, it will soldier on under your leadership. We must stand firm and trust in God. You can be in power your Excellency but God is in control and He is the one who put you in this position.”

Bishop Mutendi said the wish of the Lord is for Zimbabwe to prosper.

“Let’s look for peace and we must not lose hope, this is a passing phase. God is happy and we must call on Him. You are a very busy man but you managed to spare some time. God is with you. We will pray for you and you must bring the people of Zimbabwe together. You were put by God,” he said.