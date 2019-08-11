<p><img src="https:\/\/www.thestandard.co.zw\/wp-content\/uploads\/2012\/08\/parliament1-150x150.jpg" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/www.thestandard.co.zw\/wp-content\/uploads\/2012\/08\/parliament1-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/www.thestandard.co.zw\/wp-content\/uploads\/2012\/08\/parliament1-50x50.jpg 50w" \/>Let me start by wishing you a Happy Heroes Day and Defence Forces Day.<\/p>\n<p>The post Greed has united our legislators appeared first on The Standard.<\/p>\r\n
Leave a Reply