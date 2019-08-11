Divine insight BY HUMPHREY MTANDWA

The words “peace” and “rest” seem closely related although they are different. One cannot achieve rest without peace. The peace of God creates in you an ability to separate between your thoughts and God’s Spirit or voice. When one goes against the will of God for his life, they lose peace.

This becomes a sign to help them get back into God’s purpose for their lives. I was in prayer once and felt uneasiness, yet I ignored the feeling. I had lost peace in my heart and I began to ask the Lord what had caused me to lose peace. He pointed out a decision I had just made. I had to reverse the decision, but I could not reverse it because I did not want to disappoint an individual. I ignored the loss of peace until it become normal. For years, I was okay with the feeling until I saw the negative impact it had on my life. Many people ignored God and entered into partnerships God never intended for them.

In his book titled Plans, Purposes and Pursuits, Kenneth E Hagin explained how he spent years in ministry fully functional yet at cross-purposes with God. He was called first as a prophet, but was more comfortable functioning as a teacher and a pastor. Just because there were healings and even growth in the ministry, that did not mean he was in the will of God of his life. Peace sees beyond fruits and manifestations.

When the Bible makes reference to peace, it uses strong statements like let the peace of God guard your heart or let peace rule your heart. The peace of God governs our lives and helps us make sound and solid decisions. Although Jesus was being carried off to the cross, the peace of God allowed him to be to go through the process. Peace does not mean the absence of conflict, but allows you to see through the conflict. The peace of God comes from being at peace with God’s Spirit inside our hearts. For Joseph, the prison was part of God’s will for him so he was at peace. When you understand the peace of God, He can promote you easily from the prison to palace.

The Bible speaks and declares those that are led by the spirit of God are the sons of God. The Spirit of God does not force himself on man and does not push them to follow him, but leads them by encouraging them to follow. When one loses peace, the Spirit will be trying to show the individual that they are no longer in the right path. He does not force himself on man, but allows man to make independent decisions.

“And let the peace (soul harmony which comes) from Christ rule (act as umpire continually) in your hearts [deciding and settling with finality all questions that arise in your minds, in that peaceful state] to which as [members of Christ’s] one body you were also called [to live]. And be thankful (appreciative), [giving praise to God always].” (Colossians 3:15, AMPC).

When the peace of God umpires your heart, you gain the ability to settle any questions life throws at you.

God bless you.