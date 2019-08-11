There are times I leave groups out of frustration from the simple fact that too many messages are rolling in at a time I’m trying to focus on something more important. Telegram’s new Slow Mode seeks to address and restore some order to groups.

How does slow mode work? Telegram describes it as follows:

In case a group you manage is getting hard to follow, the Group Permissions section now features a Slow Mode switch. When an admin enables Slow Mode in a group, you will only be able to send one message per the interval they choose. A timer will show how long you have to wait before sending your next message. Slow Mode can make conversations in the group more orderly, while raising the value of each individual message. Keep it on permanently, or toggle as necessary to throttle rush hour traffic. Telegram blog





I can see the feature being particularly useful in making sure that group participants think before they speak. It can also make sure everyone’s point/message is thoroughly absorbed – something that might prove useful in the case of groups meant for research (or more serious) purposes.

In addition to Slow Mode, Telegram also added a host of new features which include silent notifications, admin tiles and animated emoji’s among other things. The recent spate of updates have convinced me to install Telegram once again, hopefully I’ll find people to chat with…

