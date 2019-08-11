You may have recently seen a story regarding a vulnerability that allows hackers to intercept your WhatsApp messages and alter them. Whilst we reported on this vulnerability last year, it seems to be living its second life now since it was discussed at Black Hat Security Conference Las Vegas (8-7 August).
WhatsApp’s position is that they have now fixed the flaws, something which isn’t being spoken about as widely as the flaw reported a year ago.
We carefully reviewed this issue a year ago and it is false to suggest there is a vulnerability with the security we provide on WhatsApp.
The scenario described here is merely the mobile equivalent of altering replies in an email thread to make it look like something a person didn’t write. We need to be mindful that addressing concerns raised by these researchers could make WhatsApp less private – such as storing information about the origin of messages.
Facebook Spokesperson
