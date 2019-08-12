Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THE Wololani Football League in Mbembesi will enter Week 12 this weekend, with 12 teams battling to be crowned champions.

Wolonani Football League is an amateur football league that was formed in November, 2018, and is an affiliate of the Zifa Bulawayo Area Zones.

The 12 teams are Bafana Bafana, Lorchard, Sondelani, Zimbili Black Tigers, Mbembesi Legends, Shooting Stars, Baccania, Border Kings, Nqakala, Super Zulu, Green Mambas and Mabheleni.

“This is a league that wants to be recognised by following the rules and regulations of football as compared to just playing football without any rules and regulations,” said Zifa Southern Region Area Zones chairman Charles Chunda.

The league aims to expand football to neighbouring areas such as Ntabazinduna and appealed to other amateur teams to join its ranks.

Wolanani League fixtures secretary Sethy Mrulekana said clubs in Mbembesi have their own grounds.

“They are playing in their villages, for example there is a team called Mabheleni, which is based in Mabheleni village. They have their own ground called the Mabheleni Grounds,” said Mrulekana.

Leagues under the jurisdiction of Bulawayo Area Zones are the Bulawayo Amateur Football Association (Bafa), Bulawayo Social Soccer League, Bulawayo Christian League, Ntabazinduna Amateur Football League, Golden Oldies Social League, Bulawayo Social League and Umguza League.