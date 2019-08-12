Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Midlands Correspondent

JAPAN has invited Zimbabwean companies to attend the Tokyo International Conference for African Development (TICAD7) to be held later this month.

Local firms are expected to use the opportunity to scout for potential investment and business partnerships.

The Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) was launched in 1993 and initially focused on development issues.

It has recently increased attention towards economic issues, especially private companies’ investment as a key to sustainable growth and development for African countries.

The Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), a government-linked organisation, has the mandate to boost trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world, including African countries.

JETRO is now expected to play more important roles, responding to TICAD’s transformation to a more economy-oriented platform.

In a statement, TICAD7 said over 150 companies and organisations will exhibit to contribute to the continuous growth of Africa.

African countries will also have an opportunity to exhibit their latest business environment to Japanese participants.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), chief executive officer, Ms Sekai Kuvarika, said this was a platform where various opportunities for development at various levels and sectors are unveiled and discussed.

“The Tokyo International Conference for African Development (TICAD7), a platform that brings together Government, businesspeople from Africa and Japan to explore area of opportunities for mutual benefit, is set for 28-30 August 2019.

“This is a platform where various opportunities for development at various levels and sectors are unveiled and discussed and CZI is urging members and local business people to take advantage of this great platform,” she said.

This opportunity comes at a time when Zimbabwe has embarked on an engagement and re-engagement foreign policy in an endeavour to reintegrate into the international community as well as enhancing investment opportunities for local industries.