Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ technical manager Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu says maintaining a winning momentum is key to turning around what has been a mediocre Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season for Bosso.

After grinding a 1-0 victory over Chapungu in midweek, Highlanders made it two wins in a row with another 1-0 win over title dark horses Black Rhinos on Saturday, marking the first time Bosso won two games in a row this season.

The six points in a space of four days have taken Bosso to the top 10, sitting in ninth place with 23 points from 17 games, and just nine points adrift of table toppers, FC Platinum.

With the top teams struggling with consistency, a winning streak could surprisingly see Bosso bulldozing into the championship matrix.

“The boys are doing well. If we keep winning, there is the pressure for the next game so we are planning for the next game, said Mpofu.

“Going forward as a technical team, we have to dig even deeper to make sure that we continue getting these results. Our philosophy is to play as a team and we are working to attain that”.

Bosso are not playing their best football at the moment, but the ability to grind results is flattering.

They have had one of their worst season starts in recent memory, but seem to be on a recovery path after hovering just above the relegation zone for the better part of the first half of the season. — @innocentskizoe