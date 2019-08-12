Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

A 29-YEAR-OLD man is battling for life at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo after he was shot on the backbone during a road rage incident along the Bulawayo-Nkayi Road in Inyathi, Matabeleland North Province.

The incident occurred on Thursday at about 10:30PM when drivers of a Toyota Hino truck and Toyota Corolla were involved in a side swiping accident while driving in opposite directions.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the road rage incident.

He however, did not release the names of the shooter who has since been charged with attempted murder and his victim.

“The first party was driving a Toyota Hino truck heading towards Bulawayo and the other one was driving a Toyota Corolla which was towing a trailer and was heading towards Nkayi and it’s a South African registered vehicle. On approaching the 55KM peg along the Bulawayo-Nkayi Road, the two vehicles side-swiped and after the side swipe they stopped and started shouting, arguing and blaming each other of causing the accident,” he said.

“One of the parties drew a pistol and shot the other on the backbone. Police were called in and the injured was taken to Mpilo Central Hospital where he is admitted in a serious condition while the other party was arrested.”

Asst Comm Nyathi could not state which of the vehicles was being driven by the shooter.

He called for restraint on the roads.

“Motorists should be safety conscious. They should be observant and must be patient on the road and if one gets involved in an accident, we encourage them to report to the police and wait for the scene to be attended and above all not to be violent after an accident. It is the responsibility of each and every person to promote road safety on the roads. There is no need to be reckless, no need to be militant and arrogant while one is driving on the road,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“It is unfortunate that one of them decided to take the law into his hands. There is no need for people to exchange harsh words after an accident.”

He said the accident resulted in minor damages to the two cars including punctured tyres.—@nqotshili