When the clock strikes midnight on Thursday 15 August, we’ll start selecting which of the hundreds of innovations and startups from around the world are going to go through to the interview round of the process.

Apply now at https://www.hiil.org/justinnovate

As a reminder, here in the Southern Africa region, we want to hear from anyone who is working on a solution to access to justice challenges that involve crime, family justice, employment law, neighbour disputes or land and property issues. We want to help you take your innovation and help to scale it to reach thousands, or hundreds of thousands people through our Justice Accelerator programme.

The very best applications will also get the chance to attend our Justice Entrepreneurship School in The Netherlands next year, and showcase their work to an international audience of lawmakers, social justice experts and investors at the Peace Palace in The Hague.

This year, we’ll be supporting more non-profit and for-profit initiatives than ever before from the region, so get your application in today and share the opportunity with friends and colleagues.

All the best

The HiiL Southern Africa team