Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

ALL is set for the All Black party taking place at Cosmopolitan Night Club tonight.

The party will be headlined by South Africa’s Sun El Musician and Simmy alongside fast-rising songstress, Lee McHoney.

Event organiser, Mduduzi Mdlongwa of 3D Events, said they had done their part and are now waiting for the artistes to deliver and party lovers to throng the event.

“All is set for the show. We’ve paid and cleared the artistes with the relevant authorities. We’ve been going around the city approaching ladies with fliers as we want them to come dressed in All Black as this is mainly an event for ladies,” said Mdlongwa.

He said the party was targeted at ladies as the show will be a belated International Women’s Day celebration.

“In the spirit of celebrating women, we want the ladies to dress up so that they feel appreciated as they are the ones who love to dress up. It’ll be a clean, intimate event for people who prefer Sun El Musician and Simmy’s music as well as our very own up-and-coming star, Lee McHoney.”

The South African musicians, Mdlongwa said, are expected to arrive in the city at midday and are eager to rock the crowds.