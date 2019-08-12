Business Reporter

THE Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe says it remains optimistic that this year’s edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Travel Expo slated for September 12 to 14 will be a success despite fuel challenges.

Zimbabwe’s tourism industry has been enjoying a purple patch since November last year due to the positive perception the country has had since the coming into power of the new dispensation led by President Mnangagwa.

In an interview, TBCZ chief executive, Mr Paul Matamisa, said they had high hopes of resounding success in Bulawayo.

“We are hoping that this year’s Sanganai Hlanganani will be a success considering the enthusiasm and resilience of the businesses and service providers, he said.

“However, our only concern at the moment is whether or not there will be enough fuel for businesses to take their merchandise and products to the fair. It is not a question of filling up stands but being able to do business since this is the biggest tourism market in the country.”

Mr Matamisa said the issue of fuel had an impact on the ease of doing business.

“We have since taken up the issue of fuel with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and we believe they are working flat out to ensure that fuel is available before, during and after Sanganai/Hlanganani,” he said.

TBCZ is the voice of the business in tourism and travel in Zimbabwe. Tourism remains one of the major pillars of the economy following Government’s re-engagement, reconstruction and Transitional Stabilisation Programme to ensure that Vision 2030 is attainable.

The Second Republic has been generating renewed confidence and interest throughout the world as a result of a vibrant re-engagement strategy and Zimbabwe is open for business mantra.

So far over 350 Chinese tourists have visited the country following agreements signed between Zimbabwe and the People’s Republic of China.

The comprehensive strategic partnership saw the commencement of a five-year plan, which will see over 10 000 tourists visiting Zimbabwe from China.

This means an average of 350 tourists will come to Zimbabwe on a monthly basis.

Among the tourists are journalists who will experience the Zimbabwean hospitality and share the story to the world.

The inaugural flight, which is set to make Destination Zimbabwe more accessible, was born out of the MoU signed between the Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Ministry and Touchroad International Holdings Group in China during President Mnangagwa’s inaugural State visit in May 2018.

Since the signing of the agreement, there has been an increase in Chinese arrivals to Zimbabwe with 14 407 arrivals recorded in 2017 with the number rising to 19 428 in 2018.

The Tour Africa-The New Horizon Tourism Project is a grand opportunity that is meant to open the Chinese market to destination Zimbabwe.