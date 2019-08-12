Top South African Afro-pop outfit, Mafikizolo are scheduled for a potentially explosive night of performance at the Back in Town Concert set for September 6 at Harare International Conference Centre.

The duo of Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza who will perform with a live band will be in the country courtesy of PromaEvents, having last performed here two years ago.

The Mzansi duo has cemented their status as one of the most iconic and legendary music groups in Africa known for their classic fusion of the genres of Afro-pop, Kwaito, Kwela and Marabi.

In an interview with Standard Style, show coordinator, Blessing Jeke said they are promising a memorable summer time concert for music fanatics.

“We are happy to be hosting award-winning group Mafikizolo all the way from South Africa for a performance on September 6 at the Harare International Conference Center. Mafikizolo really commands a huge following in the country with many of their popular sing-along songs,” he said.

“We hope people will come in their numbers for a night of fun that will be filled with a lot of surprises as we seek to give fans value for their money.”

Jeke said ticket prizes and the supporting act at the concert will be announced soon.

“Names of the other artistes that will share the stage with Mafikizolo will be released as soon as we finalise the contractual agreements. We are still deliberating on the ticket prizes as we want to make sure it will be affordable to the majority.”

Mafikizolo has performed several times in the country and they have a traceable record of putting up sterling performance that have left many convinced why they are celebrated across the region.

“Mafikizolo have an understanding of the local market so merrymakers should expect a night of good music,” he said.

Mafikizolo are expected to share the stage with an array of local artistes, among them dancehall chanter Tocky Vibes and Selmor Mtukudzi.

Formed in 1996, the group has for decades captivated the continent with well-known hits such as Ndihamba Nawe and Khona. They continue to grow their fan base in the whole of Africa with high-profile collaborations with artistes like Jah Prayzah, Diamond Platnumz, Jaguar and Davido.

Some of their albums, including, Mafikizolo (1999), Gate Crashers (2000), Sibongile (2002) and Kwela (2003), Six Mabone and Reunited, a 2013 production.