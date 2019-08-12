Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

PRESENTED with another opportunity to go top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table, Chicken Inn’s inconsistency again manifested as they were electrocuted by ZPC Kariba at the weekend.

The 2-1 defeat on the road was the GameCocks fifth of the season. The former champions have accumulated 30 points from 17 games and trail log leaders FC Platinum by two points.

Chicken Inn could have gone top of the table had they won their last two games, but they first drew 0-0 with TelOne FC last week before this weekend’s loss.

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas has been calling for consistency from his charges the entire season, but the team is seemingly failing to heed his pleas.

They are dropping points at a time when they should be collecting them to put pressure on defending champions, FC Platinum.

The only positive side for the GameCocks was that striker Clive Augusto scored his 14th goal of the season in the loss to ZPC Kariba.

Caps United moved into second position with a 1-0 win over league debutants, Manica Diamonds.

The win by Makepekepe rekindled their league title hopes.

Dynamos also collected maximum points when they edged Mushowani Stars 2-1 at Rufaro Stadium. With the win, Dynamos moved to 27 points, five behind FC

Platinum, who, however, have a game in hand.

Highlanders also made a giant leap on the league table, moving into ninth place following their victory over Black Rhinos.

The victory means Mandla Mpofu remains unbeaten in the five games that he has been in charge of the Bulawayo giants.

FC Platinum, who were inactive on the local scene this weekend, will host Harare City at Mandava Stadium tomorrow.

Results

ZPC Kariba 2-1 Chicken Inn, Highlanders 1-0 Black Rhinos, TelOne 1-1 Herentals, Yadah 0-0 Hwange, Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 Chapungu, Dynamos 2-1 Mushowani, Manica Diamonds 0-1 Caps United

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Ngezi Platinum vs Triangle United, FC Platinum vs Harare City

