Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

TWELVE teams are expected to battle it out for the final eight places in the Jambezi football tournament sponsored by local businessman, Matthew Muleya.

The tourney will be held at Jambezi Centre on Saturday.

More than 20 teams from Jambezi and rural Hwange have been battling it out for a slot in the tournament for the past two months.

Binga Pirates coach, Witness Munkuli, a former Caps United and Hwange goalkeeper will be scouting for talent at the tournament.

Binga Pirates are the first team from Binga district to play in the Zifa Southern League, and they have been impressive in their debut season.

“We have seen young boys braving the cold weather playing barefooted in the play-offs and can only hope that Binga Pirates coach Munkuli will pick a few players to join his team,” said tournament organiser, Benwell Sibanda.

He said the tournament is unique in that it affords any local coach, qualified or not, to assemble a team of players from 16 years of age.

“We didn’t have any restrictions for teams to participate in the tournament and called on all Jambezi coaches that think they have what it takes to assemble a group of players from their local area to compete in the tournament.

“As a result of the tournament’s flexible rules we had an overwhelming response from teams in Jambezi playing against each other in the play-offs and we are now down to 12 teams, which will be trimmed to eight finalists,” he said

Cash prizes, soccer balls and kits will be awarded to winning teams and outstanding players in the tournament.