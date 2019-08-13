Bongani Ndlovu/Mthabisi Tshuma

SOUTH Africa’s DJ Kabza DeSmall was overwhelmed by the love that he got from fans in Bulawayo at the weekend and is planning to hold more shows in Zimbabwe.

The king of Amapiano was in the City of Kings on Saturday for a show in a packed Cosmopolitan Night Club.

Upon landing at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport on Saturday, the pint-sized Kabza was met by expectant fans who took time to take pictures with him.

From one picture, it looked like Kabza was wiping tears of joy but later said he had a problem with his eye.

A fleet of BMWs made up his convoy from the airport to the city centre where there was an Amapiano fever as almost all cars and watering holes were playing any and every song that Kabza or other of the genre’s exponents composed.

In the city centre, a meet-and-greet was arranged at Zarah Lounge and business came to a standstill as hundreds came to see the Amapiano kingpin.

At Cosmopolitan Night Club, the party mood was set by local DJs Crazy Dee, Mzoe, Keezy and Josh as they played an array of house, R&B and Gqom music.

When Kabza got on stage, he was met with wild cheers from fans who, as expected, whipped out their phones and captured him while he twisted knobs on his decks. Tracks like Amabele, Gigabyte, Umshove and Ur Sheetee were crowd favourites. In all this, Kabza seemed to be soaking in the atmosphere, enjoying every minute.

In an interview after his performance, Kabza said he was overwhelmed by the support he received in the city and as such, he is planning to have more shows in the country.

“I was tired from the shows last night (Friday) but what made me keep myself together is how Bulawayo people welcomed me here. I was not expecting such a response as I’d never been to the country for a show, but this is amazing,” he said.

Event organisers, Izinja ZeGame through their spokesperson DJ Prince said they also did not expect such a huge turnout as this was their first gig.

“We’re very thankful to all the people that came in their numbers. We didn’t expect such crowds. For a first attempt, we did well. We feel motivated to do more shows and trust me, they’re coming,” said DJ Prince.