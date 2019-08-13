Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AUSTRALIA-based musician Polite “Spox” Moyo is in the country for his third album launch tour.

The talented afro-maskandi musician will launch the album titled Otsikamutanda at Signature Bar and Restaurant in Bulawayo on Friday followed by another launch at Gwanda District Club on Saturday.

On Sunday, he will round up the launch with an event at Manama Business Centre in rural Gwanda.

With two successful albums Unity and Domestic Violence to his name, the new six-track album has songs Otsikamutanda, Jenny Sdudla Ngafare, Woza Woza, USophie and Bolamba which are already receiving radio airplay nationwide.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz after jetting in the country last week, Spox said having been in the industry for half a decade with a flourishing career overseas, it is time for him to solidify a local fan base.

“I’ve roped in up-and-coming artistes to perform with me during the launch tour in a bid to give them a platform to be known in this tough industry,” said Spox.

In Bulawayo, he will be supported by Gwanda’s Bolamba Performing Arts and Dumi Sebata while in Gwanda, he will be joined by Clement Magwaza, Macrey Super Sounds and up-and-coming artiste, Mirwa.

Explaining the album title Otsikamutanda, the Gwanda-born and bred musician said he was influenced by last year’s Cowdray Park goblins which had become troublesome to some residents.

“Nationwide, there has been an influx of otsikamutanda as they are popularly known, but not all these prophets are genuine. The song Otsikamutanda is a warning to the general public about false prophets who are only after robbing innocent people.

“Other songs on the album like Bolamba are a token of appreciation to people from my rural area who have been a pillar for me throughout my career. Jenny Sdudla Ngafare is an appreciation of curvy women who in the past, have been stigmatised,” he said.

After the album launch tour, Spox is set to travel nationwide for video shooting for all his songs. — @mthabisi_mthire