Gospel musicians Wendy Harawa has embarked on a new journey of reaching out and touching the souls of people living in prisons.

Harawa who launched her debut complete Gospel Album ‘Mundisunge Ndinu’ in June this year said she has chosen to walk alongside women in prison to offer them hope, healing and guidance along a new path leading to restoration.

She was speaking after visiting and evangelizing to inmates at Maula Prison recently where she also donated assorted items worth over K1 Million treating them with a breakfast.

Some of the items donated included Colgate, tooth brush, sanitary pads, washing and bathing soap among others.

“I know that just like Jesus Christ loves me, so he loves those in prison. These men and women in prison are not the worst sinners and I believe that God will give them a second chance to repent and accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Saviour,” said Harawa.

“So I undertake to go full throttle into correctional facilities sharing the good news of Jesus Christ with those behind the bars and offering hope of true transformation,” she added.

According to Harawa, she has been inspired to reach out to the needy by her Spiritual Mother Prophetess Mary Bushiri wife to founder of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

“I have been inspired by the good works of my spiritual mother Prophetess Mary Bushiri. She always tells me to always work and live to serve others,” she said.