Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE duo of Sun El Musician and Simmy brought their neo soul music to the people of Bulawayo as they headlined the All Black Party on Heroes’ Day at Cosmopolitan Night Club.

It was the second show in as many days at the venue after the King of Amapiano, Kabza DeSmall performed there on Saturday night. On both occasions the house was packed with revellers.

This time around Sun El Musician and Simmy, who are behind the hit track Ntaba Ezikude, were eagerly awaited by fans of their music. This was the first time the duo performed in Bulawayo and ladies especially were keen to see their performance and put a face to the melodic voice behind hit tracks like Ubala and Sonini.

On stage Simmy looked overwhelmed with people pushing, shoving and singing to each and every song that she was performing. However, as the show went on she grew into her performance as she drew from the energy that she was getting from the crowd.

On the decks Sun El Musician was belting out the tunes in sync with his artiste whom he snapped up after she impressed but failed to make the finals of Idols SA and SA Got Talent.

Earlier on in the night, Bulawayo songstress Lee Mchoney warmed up the stage for the two with a performance that left some in the crowd in awe. Some people even mistook her for the main act until sharp-eyed revellers pointed out that she was the local act on stage. Lee McHoney was backed by Anti Virus dance crew on stage throughout her polished performance.

The long Heroes’ Holiday seems to be a time of rich pickings for promoters in the city as people let down their hair and enjoy themselves. It might be a long time until another South African act will be in Zimbabwe as the next such festive mood will be towards December where a plethora of shows will be lined up by local promoters.