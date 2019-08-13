Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

TALEN Vision remained in pole position in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League after a two-week break.

Talen Vision beat Arenel 2-1 with goals from Grey Kufandada and Mthulisi Sibanda to stretch their unbeaten run to 33 points from 15 games.

Despite topping the league table, Talen Vision coach Mkhuphali Masuku has insisted that they will not be carried away.

Bulawayo City, who had hit a bad patch heading into the break that saw them going for three games without a win, including suffering a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Makomo, exacted some form of revenge when they beat the Hwange-based coalminers 3-0 at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

City scored through a Darly Nyandoro brace and Methel Ngulube.

The former Premiership side trail Talen Vision by a single point as the sides head into what is likely to be a photo finish.

In other matches, Casmyn beat Indlovu Iyanyathela 1-0 in Turk Mine, while ZPC Hwange edged Mosi Rovers 1-0, and Toronto and Bosso 90 played to a 1-1 draw.

Results

Bulawayo City 3-0 Makomo, Toronto 1-1 Bosso 90, Casmyn 1-0 Indlovu Iyanyathela, Talen Vision 2-1 Arenel, Mosi Rovers 0-1 ZPC Hwange

– @innocentskizoe