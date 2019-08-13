Many moons ago, iPhone users got a pretty cool security feature on their WhatsApp. It allowed them to lock their chats behind a biometric wall which is quite important for those of you who have important chats they would rather protect.

That same feature is finally being rolled out to Android users who have the latest WhatsApp beta installed.

The feature will only work on phones running Android 6 and above and obviously, your phone must have a fingerprint scanner for this to work.

Users will be able to set how often you’re asked to use your fingerprint with options ranging from immediately to after 30 minutes. Having to unlock your chat application with your fingerprint every time you leave the application can get annoying pretty quickly. But it all comes down to user preference.

Users will also be able to choose whether incoming messages have their contents shown in the notifications or not.

Whilst I’m a beta tester running the latest beta I don’t have the update yet which means the roll-out isn’t universal and but if you’re running the latest beta and you want to check if you have it, go to WhatsApp Settings > Account > Privacy: you’ll find a new option: Fingerprint lock.