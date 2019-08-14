Mthabisi Tshuma

BEITBRIDGE-based houz artiste Bhadilah dropped his first music video on Monday as the young artiste seeks to fill up the missing gap in his career.

The music video of the song Nkonela seeks to market the beauty of the busiest border town in the country. The video was shot by local film company Dr Beit Film factory in Dulivhadzimu and at the town’s industrial site.

The music video, with picturesque scenes, features dancers who are part of the Zonal School of Dance, a movement under Bhadilah’s music label, Zonal records.

Videographer of Nkonela, Dr Beit, said people from the border town still have not understood the advancement of art in videos and this has been a constraint in having up to standard videos.

“Videography in Beitbridge is very bad as people in my town are taking long to understand the art and sometimes we struggle to shoot at certain locations because they give us some unbearable terms and conditions.

“Nonetheless this is one of videos that people are appreciating as the concept and strategy is different,” he said.

Dr Beit, who has in the past worked with big names in the industry like Shinsoman, Soul Jah Love, the Chillspot family and Jay Cee, will be working on a number of projects this month with Extra Large, T Gonzi, Stunner and Ngoni Kambarami.

Bhadilah said he is honoured to finally release his debut music video.

“Having been in the industry for quite some time now, l am over the moon after releasing the first music video of my career.

“Being an artiste from a small town has had its up and downs and mostly for the latter it is challenges of funding in shooting videos.”

Regarded as one of the best musicians in Beitbridge after having created a fan base through his Venda songs, Bhadilah is all about upholding and popularising the Venda minority culture in Zimbabwe.

“Nkonela means God does it for me. Looking at where l am as far as my music career is concerned. It has been God’s grace taking into consideration that Venda is spoken by a small marginalised group.

“It is my hope that the video will also open doors for the dancers who featured as there are talented individuals who want to make a name in the industry,” Bhadilah said.

The video has been warmly accepted by his fans with one Princess Shezz Mbedzi describing the video display as “lit”.

Dash Dolla Morrison Nqubezelo said he was impressed with the work and urged the young artiste to keep it up.

“#zonalyasindaboi perfect ntanga iphekekile ….yavuthwa siyabonga boi abajaiv abant akube busy (Well done boy the video is well shot. It is on point, let the people dance to it and be merry.”)—@mthabisi_mthire.