Pride Mahlangu, Business Reporter

GOVERNMENT has invited qualified members of the public to apply for board membership positions within State-owned entities in the energy sector.

In a statement posted on the Ministry of Energy and Power Development’s Twitter handle, women and youths are strongly encouraged to apply for the board membership posts before the 24th of this month.

“Further to the call for interested persons to serve on the board of State entities and parastatals (SEPs), made in November 2018, the corporate governance unit of the office of the President and Cabinet hereby invite suitably qualified and experienced persons to apply for membership on boards in the energy sector,” read the statement.

The corporate governance unit, in conjunction with the Ministry of Energy and Power Development, is in the process of considering board appointments in the following SEPs under its purview.

These include the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority, Zesa Holdings, Fenealt Engineering, Petrotrade, National Oil and Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe and the Rural Electrification Agency.

“Government seeks ethical and innovative women and men of integrity with relevant experience to fill in relevant positions immediately and in the future, who should have demonstrable experience in the management of electricity, petroleum gas, renewable energy and energy regulation,” said the ministry.

It added that the corporate governance unit was keen on candidates who have knowledge about and expertise in finance and accounting.

This comes after Energy and Power Development Minister Advocate Fortune Chasi encouraged women to avail themselves for appointments into the boards of State enterprises under his portfolio.

He added that having women and men of integrity and experience at the helm of the power utility was a starting point in running an efficient energy sector.

The power utility has been in the limelight recently over failure to carry out its mandate on the back of inadequate electricity generation and subsequent power cuts stretching as far as 18 hours in some suburbs. — @pridesinstinctz