Samantha Zengeni Manicaland Correspondent

A 30-YEAR-OLD Penhalonga man has appeared in court, charged with raping a mentally challenged neighbour in a maize field.

Vusumuzi Ndhlovu appeared before Mutare magistrate Mr Tendai Mahwe recently.

He was not asked to plead to the charges.

Pprosecuting, Mr Brian Goto told the court that sometime in January this year, Ndhlovu noticed that the complainant was home alone. He allegedly took the complainant to nearby maize field where he raped her. The complainant fell pregnant.

On interrogation by the mother, she revealed that Ndhlovu had raped her.

Ndhlovu was remanded in custody to August 22, with instructions to seek bail at the High Court.

Meanwhile, a Chipinge woman was beaten by her son-in-law, who accused her of practising witchcraft.

Tawanda Matesva (30) of Makiwa Village under Chief Garahwa has since appeared before Chipinge magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.

He pleaded guilty. Mr Nembaware sentenced Matesva to three months in prison, which were wholly suspended for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence.