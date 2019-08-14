Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

ALL-FEMALE acapella group, Nobuntu, will be returning to the USA next month where they are billed to perform at the Virginia Arts Festival as well as tour Austin and Texas among other places.

The group which is not new to international stages said they were excited to be touring the USA once again after a successful tour last year.

Nobuntu, a two-time award winner of the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards said they are perfecting their acts in preparation and are scheduled to leave the country on September 17.

“Touring never gets old. It’s always exciting as we discover new places and new people all the time. We cannot wait to go on tour and take our music to the world,” said the group.

They said they will perform songs from their old and most recent album, Obabes BeMbube. Most of their songs from previous albums, the group said, are still hits and are well-received by their audiences that is why they will perform them.

They said Obabes BeMbube, which is being sold at the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in the Umculo corner has been faring well in terms of sales. The album also made the number one spot on the Merging Arts Global Radio.

Before departing for the USA, the group is planning to have a second Pads Bank show next month. The show, a charity concert by Nobuntu to try and raise money to buy pads for artistes will also serve as the group’s farewell show.

In April this year, the five-member group which shares culture and tradition through song and dance was in Graz, Austria where they were joined by Insingizi. – @waynecas