Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

PREPARATIONS for the 10th edition of the annual Kwekwe Expo are underway with organisers expressing hope that this year’s event will attract more exhibitors.

Expo chairman, Mr Eric Msesengwe, said the 2019 event will be special as they mark their 10th year anniversary. He said they were expecting about 100 companies to exhibit at the event to be held at the Kwekwe mining museum from 23 to 25 September.

“This is a special edition as we will be celebrating 10 years of marketing what Kwekwe has to offer in terms of contributing to the national Gross Domestic Product. We have a lot lined up in terms of marking our 10 years of existence,” he said.

“We are hoping that companies will come forward to help us celebrate this milestone achievement”.

To counter harsh economic challenges, Mr Msesengwe said, they have also targeted small to medium enterprises whose businesses seem to be thriving under such conditions.

“We have targeted mainly SMEs as they are the ones that are currently driving the economy. That is not to say we have dumped our regular exhibitors. We will keep working with our regular clients but as a way of boosting exhibitors we have approached the SMEs sector which has also expressed willingness to work with us,” he said.

Mr Msesengwe said this year’s event will also seek to empower youths as the junior legislators and councillors will have a big role to play.

“We are saying the youths are the future and we have to catch them young. As such, we will give them a significant role to play at the event. We are still crafting but definitely you will see more of them at this year’s event. This is our new thrust that seeks to empower the youths so that they also have a role to play in the economic turnaround strategy,” he said.

Mr Msesengwe expressed optimism that they will improve from last year’s 40 exhibitors to 100. Zimasco chief executive officer, Mr John Msekiwa, is set to be the guest of honour at the event.

“Mr Msekiwa will officially open the event. At the event we will have our traditional events like the school quiz for both primary and secondary schools. We will also have the Mr and Miss Kwekwe Expo pageant as well as a number of artistes who will perform at the show just like before,” he said.