Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission is set to release its position on Zifa today, more than a month after demanding answers from the association following controversies that mired the Warriors’ trip to the Afcon finals in Egypt.

The SRC wanted Zifa to detail all funds received from Fifa and Caf or any other football body recognised by Fifa during the period December 16, 2018, to June 30, 2019, as well as the list of all people that travelled on a chartered plane to the Afcon at Zifa’s expense.

“We will be issuing a statement on Wednesday (today) about that matter,” said SRC board chairman, Gerald Mlotshwa, without going into detail.

In the letter addressed to Zifa chief executive officer Joseph Mamutse, SRC director-general Prince Mupazviriho said they were “acutely aware of the controversies surrounding the Warriors’ Afcon campaign which sadly came to an inglorious and abrupt end on 30 June 2019”.

The SRC also said Zifa must detail all funds received by it from the Government and members of the public, during the same period.

It demanded that Zifa provide a passenger manifest of the chartered plane and the reason for the journey by each person on the manifest, the total cost of the charter, and the total cost of accommodation paid for by Zifa for the passengers.

Zifa was also asked to provide an affidavit from the Warriors’ captain regarding his views and opinions in respect of the reported discord within the Warriors’ camp over outstanding allowances and agreement on Afcon fees.

Zifa also had to provide details of its financial relationship with Conduit Holdings (Private) Limited, particularly over allegations of criminal conduct in evading a valid Court Order.

The head of the Technical Warriors’ Committee had to provide, in affidavit form, the collective views of his committee regarding the reasons for any discord within the Warriors’ camp that may have been a contributing factor to the team’s disappointing performance at Afcon.