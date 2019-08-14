South Africa-based gospel musician Ray Bopoto is this Friday scheduled to launch a nine-track album titled “Wandinonamata”.

Bopoto — who boasts vocal clarity, deep lyrics and a shifting tapestry of percussion — is launching the album on-air at Radio Zimbabwe studios in Mbare.

Popularly known in music circles as “Mr Ray”, Bopoto started singing at the tender age of seven and subsequently started performing to a live church audience when he was in Grade Seven, growing in the discipline until he became a leading vocalist.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Bopoto said he ventured into music industry in 2010, working with artistes across all genres.

He said his latest album was inspired by the trials and tribulations he has been through.

“In this album, I talk about myself, the challenges that I have faced as a musician,” he said.

“I am expecting more to be given to the listeners and more people to be reminded of what God says about us. Currently I’m working on a video for one of the songs on the album.”

He said he used to sing across all genres but found comfort in gospel music.

“I worked with several artistes, the likes of Baba Manyeruke, Ruth Mapfumo and Agatha Murudzwa, among others. I sang across all genres and in the end I found my home in gospel,” said Bopoto.

He said his first gospel album, “Masvingo eJerico”, did not get much attention from listeners. He, however, applauded Baba (Mechanic) Manyeruke for the support he gave him.

“I salute Baba Manyeruke for the support he gave me. He inspired me to venture into gospel music. I have worked with him for five years. He played a pivotal role on my second album ‘Batai Dzimba’,” he said.

Bopoto said he sings because he loves spreading the gospel through music.

“I don’t sing because I want to sing, I sing because I will be spreading the gospel and I will continue to sing because I want people to walk on the right path,” he said.

“If one person is convinced to follow God through my music, I will be inspired to make more music.”

Bopoto said piracy was affecting his music.

“Piracy is one of the challenges we are facing as musician because we spend hours making music but at the end of the day we get no profits,” he said.

He said he was looking forward to doing collaboration with other musicians in the country and abroad.