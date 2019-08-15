Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Grain Millers’ Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) says the milling industry will not participate in the ongoing litigation against Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Minister Perrance Shiri seeking to set aside Statutory Instrument 145 of 2019.

According to papers filed at the High Court in Harare under case number HC/2019 on July 15, 2019, Messrs Allan Markham and Clever Rambanapasi are first and second applicants respectively. The two represented by Mr Tendai Biti are challenging the legality of Part V and VI of the Grain Marketing Act (Chapter 18:14) and Grain Marketing (Control of sale of maize) Regulations SI 145 of 2019.

In the High Court papers, Minister Shiri and the Grain Marketing Board were cited as the first and second respondents respectively.

In a statement yesterday, the Grain Millers’ Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) chairman Mr Tafadzwa Musarara said: “In as much we appreciate, recognise and respect the litigants’ constitutional rights to vindicate their position in the courts of law, we believe that the so-called ‘limitations’ in the Statutory Instrument can be cured through engagement with the Minister of Agriculture.

“With respect to the ongoing litigation, we remain adamant that dialogue and only dialogue can bring about the necessary legal framework that will regulate grain trading in the country.”

He said the milling industry through GMAZ has in the past three years been working with the Government and procured local and imported grain in excess of US$500 million.

Mr Musarara said the millers’ representative body has excellent working relationship with the Government and indeed with Minister Shiri.

“Minister Shiri is a listening minister and we are forever indebted to him for the various and numerous dispensations he has granted us.

“We continue to work with Government in coming up with the necessary and effective interventions critical to mitigate on the grain shortages occasioned by the drought and ensure the country is adequately stocked and resourced,” he said. — @okazunga