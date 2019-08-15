Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

MISS World Zimbabwe United Kingdom 2017 first princess, Amanda Ngcono Nkomo, is set to hold a talk with young women at Mpopoma’s Inyathi Youth Centre next month in order to inspire them.

Titled Girl Talk (GT), the talk will be held on September 1 and will see the ladies in Bulawayo network with others from different organisations in order to motivate each other. The GT is a social and interactive talk show for girls where they make room for wider conversations when it comes to girl/womanhood networking and promoting collaboration with other creative/entrepreneurial young women.

A founder of the Ngcono Mbowane Foundation, 21-year-old Nkomo, who was born and raised in Bulawayo, said: “The reason why I’m having this talk show is because I want to inspire young girls to follow their dreams and never be scared to dream big.

“I want to give them lessons and show them how to apply them into their own lives.”

She added: “This is a talk show where I want young girls/women to come and share their opinions on topics which we’ll discuss knowing that they won’t be judged but welcomed with open and caring arms.”

The UK-based beauty queen who will come to Zimbabwe closer to the day said preparations for the event were going on well.

“Since I’m not in Zimbabwe, I’ve a small team in Bulawayo which is taking care of the preparations. They’ve informed me that everything is going according to plan and I’m glad,” Nkomo said.

As an advocate for women and young girls, she said she is looking forward to meeting the women in Bulawayo and encouraged them to attend the talk in their numbers.

In the UK, Nkomo, a public speaker, is studying health education. Last year, she won the Zimbabwe’s Achievers Awards under the ‘young achievers’ category. – @waynecas