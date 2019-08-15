Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA president Felton Kamambo and board member responsible for finance Philemon Machana have formally apologised to President Mnangagwa for the unfortunate events that rocked the Zimbabwe camp during the Warriors’ ill-fated Total Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Egypt in June.

The two met President Mnangagwa and also thanked him for the critical role he played in setting up, leading and galvanising the Warriors’ fundraising campaign effort.

President Mnangagwa donated US$200 000 and pledged a further $300 000 during the fundraising launch in June.

“The Zifa presidium comprising the Zifa president Felton Kamambo and acting vice-president Phillemon Machana met the President of Zimbabwe, Cde ED Mnangagwa in line with the resolution of the full Zifa executive committee to request for such a meeting.

“The presidium thanked the President for the critical role he had played in setting up, leading and galvanising the fundraising campaign effort. Zifa is grateful that in spite of the embarrassment that His Excellency Cde ED Mnangagwa may have endured as a result of the unfortunate events during the Africa Cup of Nations, the President of Zimbabwe upon getting a full briefing and apology from the Zifa presidium, accepted such and even jovially and in fatherly-style proffered suggestions on