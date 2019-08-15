Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday called on Zimbabweans to shun violence and riotous behaviour, reaffirming that he remains open for talks with all opposition leaders to proffer solutions to challenges affecting the country.

President Mnangagwa’s remarks came as the Mr Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance seeks to unleash an orgy of violence in the country’s five major cities from today to Thursday next week.

Posting on micro blogging site Twitter, the President said peace and unity remain the country’s strongest assets as it forges ahead.

“The recent national holidays remind us that our strongest asset is our unity. I reiterate my calls to all opposition leaders that my door remains open and my arms remain outstretched. Riots and destructive violence must be rejected, peaceful constructive dialogue are the way forward,” said President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa leads the Political Actors’ Dialogue (Polad) consisting of 17 political parties and their leaders that participated in last year’s harmonised elections.

While Polad accommodates political parties and their leaders to offer solutions to the country’s problems, Mr Chamisa and his party have refused to participate in the constructive engagements, preferring a confrontational stance without providing solutions to problems bedeviling the economy.

In light of the planned MDC Alliance demonstrations, Government has urged citizens to shun violence and refuse to be used by negative elements that want to destabilise the country.

Addressing the media during a post-Cabinet briefing on Wednesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, urged citizens to engage in constructive dialogue for the transformation of the country’s economic fortunes as enunciated by President Mnangagwa.

“In the light of planned demonstrations by the opposition MDC-Alliance, Cabinet implores all Zimbabweans to completely reject the culture of violence and intimidation which is counter-productive and inimical to the full enjoyment of freedom by peace-loving Zimbabweans, as enshrined in the country’s Constitution,” Minister Mutsvangwa said.

“Government calls on all progressive Zimbabweans to desist from being used by negative forces to destabilise their own country, as this will only prolong the hardships which Government is tirelessly working to address in a more sustainable manner. As Zimbabweans, let us shun the culture of violence which brings about the loss of livelihoods, and undermines our peace and unity.”

Earlier in the week, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Cde Cain Mathema said Government was aware that MDC Alliance had engaged insurgents said to have masterminded the Arab Spring uprisings that overthrew elected governments in North Africa and roped in street kids to foment violence in its planned five-day countrywide protests.

Cde Mathema warned that the law will be used to decisively deal with merchants of violence while urging foreigners to respect Zimbabwe’s sovereignty and not to dabble in the country’s internal politics.—@nqotshili