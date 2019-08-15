Idols SA twins Viggy and Virginia Qwabe are bringing double trouble to the singing competition show this year.

After Sunday night’s solo stage, the Qwabe twins took it up a notch to emerge as fan favourites to secure spots in the coveted top 16.

The KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal, identical twins told Sowetan that no matter what happens in the competition, they will remain true to their motto of healing souls through music.

“Idols has been challenging, but great. Just performing on such a big stage has been a highlight,” Virginia said.

Viggy showed off her big pipes with Nathi’s Noba Ngumama on Sunday night and blew her sister away.

“We’ve wanted to enter for the longest time but had a fear that people would not vote for us because we look alike. But this year, we decided to just go for it. Sunday was my favourite so far, my sister killed it and I was in tears,” said Virginia.

The 21-year-olds are aiming high for the competition and they will not rest until they make top two.

On Sunday night, Virginia performed a stripped-down version of Zahara’s Lengoma.

“We love the same kind of music, but Virginia likes to add some extra spice. If she’s singing a Nigerian song for example, she always has an ability to highlight it,” Viggy said.

“We are always together and choose clothes together. This Idols journey is going to be tough, but if my sister goes further than me, I’ll have to get over it and be happy for her.”

The Qwabe sisters said they are competitive towards each other.

“There’s competition. Even when I practice, I want to go hide somewhere so she doesn’t hear me,” Viggy said before they both broke out in laughter.

They also mentioned contestant Micayla Oelofse as a threat for the win. Oelofse stunned with a rendition of Julia Michaels’s Issues.

The Qwabe twins said they have been singing ever since they could remember. Aside from singing in church, they perform at local weddings and events.

“Our mother says we used to cry with rhythm as babies.”

The Idols SA top 16 will be announced this Sunday. – Sowetan