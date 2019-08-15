FOLLOWING confirmation on Tuesday from Mamelodi Sundowns acting general manager, Yogesh Singh that the Brazilians were in “ongoing” talks with Kaizer Chiefs over the sale of Khama Billiat, it has emerged that a record transfer fee has been tabled.

The Siya crew has it on good authority that Sundowns, who are determined to bring the Zimbabwean attacker back to Chloorkop a year after he left them to join Amakhosi as a free agent, have offered Chiefs an incredible R15 million in an attempt to conclude negotiations.Billiat is still contracted to the Glamour Boys until June 2021.

A few weeks ago there was also talk of a player swap being part of the deal, meaning Amakhosi would get cash plus one player, or maybe even two. So far Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has been adamant that Billiat will not be leaving Naturena, arguing that he would not sanction the transfer of such an important player. The 28-year-old has missed Chiefs’ opening two matches because of a slight knock.

The reality, however, is that the sale and purchase of players at the club is not entirely up to Middendorp, though a decision is taken in consultation with the coach.

Chiefs are also believed to have recently rejected a R27 million offer from Egyptian giants Zamalek, partly because Billiat is not keen to leave Mzansi. Should Amakhosi accept Downs’ current offer and the deal goes through before the window closes at the end of the month, it would be the country’s record transfer fee from one Premier Soccer League club to another. And it is expected that Billiat’s salary package would be quite sizable too. – Soccer Laduma