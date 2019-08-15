Ellina Mhlanga, Harare Bureau

COACH of the Zimbabwe swimming team for the African Games, Sheelah Crause, says they were geared up for the event ahead of their departure for Morocco tomorrow.

The team is made up five swimmers – Robyn Stacie Lee, Nomvula Mjimba, Ayman Fadi Khatoun, Tadiwa Tayali and Peter Charles Wetzlar.

The Games start tomorrow and will run until August 31.

The teams are travelling in batches, depending on when their events are starting, and the swimming competition takes place from August 21 to 24.

Crause, who will be in charge of the swimming team at the Games, said they should be able to draw some inspiration from the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kirsty Coventry, who represented the country exceptionally at the continental Games.

“All of them have been training under their own personal coaches and training very hard. I believe that they are all ready to go to the Games. “With regards to medals, obviously we would love to win medals as our honourable Minister has asked us to bring back medals and she is one of the top All-Africa Games medalists in history so, of course,