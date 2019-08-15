Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter
ZIFA has disbanded the Warriors from the technical staff to the players, while also handing life bans to the association’s immediate past president, Phillip Chiyangwa, and his deputy Omega Sibanda.
According to a statement released yesterday by Zifa chief executive officer, Joseph Mamutse, Chiyangwa was banned for life for bringing Zimbabwean football into disrepute through the 2019 Cosafa Cup bid debacle wherein he unilaterally submitted an incomplete bid document without getting a government guarantee and Zifa board resolution. This attracted a ban on the country from Cosafa where he (Chiyangwa) is president.
“Zifa are, however, appealing the ban and still pursuing their case with Cosafa to have Chiyangwa revoked. Unlike some sentiments Zifa advises the nation that this case is still alive and believes Chiyangwa will have his day in Cosafa soon,” reads the statement.
Sibanda is alleged to have interfered with Zifa’s judicial bodies.
“Sibanda was banned for life following his incessant interference with Zifa judicial bodies during which he sought to influence a Zifa lawyer to throw away a Zifa electoral case, in a bid to foment turmoil,” wrote Mamutse.
On the disbanding of the Warriors, Zifa said the establishment of the new national team set up was to be informed by the association’s national teams policy, code of conduct and philosophy with all future call ups based on commitment, technical and tactical aptitude, patriotism and above all discipline.
“Players and technical personnel with a questionable commitment to national duty shall not be considered for any selection in the future. However, the new technical set up based on their own discretion have a right to select players who were in the previous team,” reads the statement.
Zifa said the entire national men’s team was disbanded following wide consultations with stakeholders.
“The decision to disband the entire national team from the technical team to the players was arrived at after going through the technical reports which the association received and recommendations from the Zifa Technical and Development Committee,” said the association.
The association also said it has since formally received recommended names for the national team technical personnel following a presentation from the Technical and Development Committee.
“Zifa will in due course make an official pronouncement. The individuals who have been shortlisted and their handlers are being contacted so that contractual issues are finalised. The association believes that all its national teams shall be manned by competent, highly technical, qualified and patriotic personnel,” said Zifa.
The Zimbabwe camp in Egypt was rocked by serious unrest as players threatened not to fulfil some of their matches, demanding payment of what they said was owed to them.
While no player was sanctioned for instigating the revolt, one senior player was alleged to have banged the door in the face of Zifa president, Felton Kamambo, as tempers flared during negotiations. . .
