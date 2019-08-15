Freeman Razemba in Luanda, Angola

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police has once again won the overall trophy at the 10th edition of the Southern Africa Regional Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisations Games for the fifth time in a row.

Team Zimbabwe scooped 20 gold, 25 silver and 21 bronze medals to make it a total of 66 medals.

The overall trophy was handed over by the Angolan Police Inspector General, Salvador Rodriguez, at a colourful ceremony held here which was also attended by Deputy Commissioner General, Mind Ngirandi.

Namibia came second with 17 gold, eight silver and seven bronze medals.

Angola were third with nine gold, seven silver and 13 bronze, Mozambique had three gold, one silver and five bronze to scoop nine medals.

Team Zimbabwe also received trophies for netball, athletics and darts.