Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

The Bulawayo City Council is planning to revive the annual Youth Festivities Week.

According to the latest council minutes, the director of Housing and Community Services reported that the department would like to revive the Youth Festivities Week to be held at youth centres in the city.

“These youth festivities were held every year and displays by Council youths and school leaver groups were showcased. This platform became a means to market the youth centres and their services.”

According to the minutes, a concept paper with recommendations by the council has been submitted.

“Preparatory meetings which already have been started, continue so as to thoroughly carry out the event. Setting up of various relevant sub-committees is done to share the work evenly and showcase a wonderful festival,” read the minutes.

In order for the festivities to be held, the council will identify potential stakeholders.

“Identify various stakeholders who would want to partner with Council in carrying out the festival. Identify funds to help put up the festival and solicit for donations in cash or kind from the corporate world and other stakeholders to host the festival,” read the statement.

For the youth festivities next year, the BCC has also recommended that bigger corporates will be approached.