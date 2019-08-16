You may have come across a message circulating that Econet’s network will be unavailable today due to a system upgrade.

The image circulating noted:

Kindly note that the Econet Internet Service will be down from 6 am Fri 16/8/19 – 10 am Fri 16/8/19 and also 3 pm Fri 16/8/19 – 6 pm Fri 16/8/19 for a system upgrade. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.

Econet has come out and denied the message and urged the public to ignore it entirely:

The public is advised to ignore a false message circulating on some social media platforms purportedly written on the Econet’s internet service will be down on Friday 16 August, from 6am to 3pm due to a system upgrade. Econet has no internet system upgrade scheduled for Friday 16 August 16, 2019 and accordingly advises the public to ignore the false message. It is fake and not originating from the company. Econet