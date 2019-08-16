Its that again of the year. The Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has announced that the June 2019 ‘O’ and ‘A’ results out. As promised two weeks ago by the exam board, the results are accessible via its (sometimes) unreliable portal which you can visit on the following two web addresses:

How to access your results

Visit the website by clicking this link or this link

Click “register as a new user

Enter centre number (the code of your school), candidate number, username

When you are done, go back to the homepage where you will enter your newly-created username and password and boom! You will see your results.

For a detailed explanation of how you can access your results, read this article: How To Access Your Zimsec O’Level Results Online