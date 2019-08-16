Yoliswa Dube-Moyo, Pattern & Style

ONE of my post-natal challenges has been getting my wardrobe and skin back on track. Actually, it has been getting everything concerning me back on track.

Child bearing has a way of taking away the shine from women. Well, it did that to me and my friend Susan. You go from wearing skinny jeans and six inch heels to wearing maternity dresses and sandals. By the time you’re done with the mask of pregnancy (dark skin), a bad back and a whole lot of other things have taken a toll.

Did I mention the tummy pouch? It’s another cosmetic challenge I see affecting a lot of women’s self-esteem, especially when someone makes a comment about it.

Susan was at the recently held Vodacom Durban July in South Africa looking better than amazing! She has a year-old boy and says, “I got my MOJO back! Childbirth is awesome but takes away your shine for a few months!”

I think I got my MOJO back too! Although my back won’t allow me to wear heels and my tummy is not so flat right now, I’m doing okay. My new haircut is largely to thank for this. I keep raving about it unashamedly. It’s fresh, vibrant, trendy and most importantly, it forces me to dress well.

A colleague once said the cut doesn’t seem appropriate for a Mrs Moyo (however she is supposed to look). For me, that’s the point. Not losing my sense of style because I’m married or have a son. Fine, I won’t be strutting the streets in bum shorts — modesty is still important — but these roles shouldn’t be excuses to look shabby.

There are lots of mums out there looking so fresh you wouldn’t even think they have children. Looking good is really a choice at the end of the day.

How many households have you visited and at 1PM, the lady of the house is still in her nighties and hasn’t taken a bath? That’s just neglect, plain and simple. Care how clean you are and how good you look — even when you’re indoors. Plan your day, be systematic and most importantly remember to save time for yourself.

A lot of women let themselves go after they have children or get married. They stop caring about their bodies and their sense of style is lost somewhere along the way. They start wearing sweat pants and sneakers or long unshapely dresses with flip flops because they don’t have the time or energy to keep themselves looking hot.

Most stop getting their hair done over long periods of time, it’s scary. You hear people say so and so used to be fresh, but as soon as they got married and started having children, they lost it. That should never be the case. Never be too busy or tired to take care of yourself.

There’s a whole world out there that requires you to stay slaying and keep your wardrobe on point.

Get someone to help you take care of the kids and take care of yourself better. Make it a point to do your hair when you’re supposed to. Keep your hands and feet well-manicured and this doesn’t necessarily mean getting fake nails and wearing nail polish. It could just mean keeping them short, clean and cuticle free.

While comfort is important, don’t swop your sexy jeans for a pair of granny pants. There are ways of being fashionable without compromising your style and settling for baggy unflattering clothes.

On a day out with the kids, go for pretty feminine prints paired with denims or a fun summer dress which can camouflage any stains that will come from their little hands. Go all out on the jewellery, to make up for the flat shoes you’ll probably prefer for ease of mobility with your brood.

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with having your hair and make-up on fleek — they really can’t mess that up! When the minions are not part of the date, go all out. Hair, make-up, shoes and don’t be afraid to wear a sexy number.

Motherhood shouldn’t spell the end to your good fashion sense. Being married shouldn’t slow you down either, “Rudo moto, rwunotokuchidzirwa”. Whenever I’m lackadaisical about anything, my husband likes to say “Ngoba susefrijini”. Once the fish has been caught and placed in the refrigerator, no more effort is needed. Refuse to be that person.

Feedback from “What is your clothing communicating?”

@Yolisswa ende ulomlomo, uthi amaKhalanga awakwazi ukugqoka? @Busisa74 buyani lizotshaya nangu umuntu elisukela. — @ntandoyenkosi