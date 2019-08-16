Former Minister of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Prisca Mupfumira’s second bid for freedom has flopped after she was denied bail at the High Court today.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa fired Mupfumira last month after she was charged with corruption involving $95 million.

She is the first cabinet minister to be charged by the newly formed anti-graft agency, which says it is on a drive to bring to account senior government officials suspected of corruption.

Mupfumira has been in detention awaiting trial since a court appearance on July 26 after questioning by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

She is facing seven counts of criminal abuse of office involving US$95 million and now faces fresh charges of fraud and money laundering. Mupfumira has denied the charges.

Prosecutors allege Mupfumira received luxury cars, used government money for personal political campaigns and used pensioners’ funds to bail out a struggling bank and invest in a housing scheme. The state-run pension fund lost more than $95 million through the corrupt deals.

Transparency International says Zimbabwe loses $1 billion to corruption every year.