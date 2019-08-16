Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

OLD Miltonians take on Old Hararians in the Super Six Rugby League at Hartsfield ground tomorrow afternoon hoping to redeem themselves from last weekend’s loss.

Bad light stopped last weekend’s game in which OMs were losing 0-22 to Old Georgians in the second half and the game was awarded to the Harare-based side.

That left OMs rooted to the bottom of the Super Six league table, while OGs qualified for the knockout phase.

OMs coach, Theodore Weale, said despite not making it to the knockout phase of the competition, his players were geared up for tomorrow’s challenge.

“They (Old Hararians) are a team we have played before and we sort of understand the way they play. For us, we just need to adjust our game plan and play the way we have practised so that when we get onto the park, we play our normal game,” said Weale.

He said their first half against OGs was a bit of a challenge and by the time they found their gear, it was already dark.

“Although the boys did have scoring opportunities in the first half, our players made poor decisions and instead of going for points, they resorted to taking the ball up,” he said.

OH will face Harare Sports Club in the semi-finals, while OGs and Matabeleland Warriors contest for a place in the final.